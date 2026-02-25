Youth Capital urges Godongwana to fund youth jobs plan

The organisation says symbolic commitments are no longer enough.





It's calling for time-bound employment targets embedded in the fiscal framework.





It also wants sustained multi-year funding for public employment programmes and explicit youth allocations in infrastructure and green economy spending.





Godongwana will table the national budget plan for 2026 in the National Assembly in Cape Town at 2 pm.





Project lead Buhlebethu Magwaza says while the government has acknowledged youth unemployment as a serious crisis, the key question is whether that recognition has translated into funding at the necessary scale.





" That means it has meaningful funding put towards it. It means allocations that grow year-on-year, funding that matches the magnitude of nearly 10 million young people outside of education, employment, or training. And then multi-year predictability rather than short-term extensions. Flex allocations in a growing crisis, stagnation in real terms.





“So our position at this capital is not based on belief and speculation. It'll be based on what the budget will show. We understand that fiscal pressure is real, but prioritisation is also a decision"





