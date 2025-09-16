 Young girl killed in crash on M41
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

A 12-year-old girl has died in a single-vehicle crash on the M41 heading towards KwaMashu.

First responders, KZN VIP Medics, were still at the scene on Tuesday morning.


Gareth Naidoo says the car appears to have lost control before overturning. 


"One of the occupants, a 12-year-old child, was ejected from the vehicle and sadly succumbed to her injuries.


"KZN VIP medics are on scene attending to three other patients from the vehicle. The roadway will be closed for a short period of time."


