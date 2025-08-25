Young girl in hospital after being electrocuted near Verulam
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
A five-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital after being electrocuted outside her home in Hilltop near Verulam.
Reaction Unit South Africa says the child tripped over an illegal electrical connection and fell onto exposed wires while carrying a glass of water.
Spokesperson Prem Balram says neighbours found her unconscious.
"Reaction officers converged on area. We finally located, stabilised the child and expedited the five-year-old to hospital. The child was initially seemed unresponsive while paramedics were treating her she began to blink her eyes, but she was unconscious.
"She was in the care for 12-year-old, and according to the neighbours, the 12-year-old was getting her ready for creche. She grabbed a glass of water, walked outside, and then tripped on the illegal connection."
