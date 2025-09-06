Yellow level 1 storm warning issued for parts of KZN

Residents there can today expect severe thunderstorms, strong winds and excessive lightning.





Forecaster Wiseman Dlamini says areas affected will be Ladysmith, Newcastle Okhahlamba, Alfred Duma as well as Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality.





"The damage is not expected to be extensive so it will be localised effects which might lead to damage to infrastructure.









"There could be minor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads."





He's urged residents to avoid being outdoors during the storm's passage.





"Since it's normally been accompanied by lightning which is the problem that can cause damage to people. So avoid travelling on the road. Cover your property especially cars, as thunder storms are usually accompanied by hail."



