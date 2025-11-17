Years of risky lake crossings end with new boats for Kosi Bay pupils

Pupils, teachers, and community members say they had no choice but to wade through the lake to reach schools and public facilities.





Often, they had no choice but to remove their clothes and carry their schoolbags and belongings on their heads to keep them dry.





The KZN Department of Education and the iSimangaliso Wetland Park repaired and repurposed two unused vessels to improve learner transport safety.





They were handed over to the Umkhanyakude community last week.





Five skipper boats were also donated to local entrepreneurs who transport residents and tourists across the lake.





Education HOD Nkosinathi Ngcobo says the new boats bring an end to the risky and often humiliating crossings that residents and children have had to endure for years.





"If you have to take your clothes off, that impacts on your self-esteem and dignity and clearly it would impact on your performance at school

.

“Since we introduced this, we've actually seen the improvement in the lives and even in the performance of our learners, simply because that part of having to take off your clothes had been dealt with [with] the introduction of these boats."





