Xaba urges shared responsibility in disaster risk reduction

Officials met with traditional leaders for a disaster management workshop from across the metro at the Pinetown Civic Centre on Thursday.





It was led by Xaba, Deputy Mayor Zandile Myeni and senior representatives from provincial departments and disaster agencies.





The mayor says the engagement was to highlight that disaster risk reduction cannot be the responsibility of government alone.





He says the impact of severe weather has become greater, placing immense strain on the city’s infrastructure, economy, and the daily lives of residents.





Xaba has encouraged traditional leaders to integrate formal emergency protocols, with ancestral wisdom and community-based warning signs as early alert triggers.





“So that when rains come, when flooding comes, at least our people are not susceptible to flooding. Disaster has hit Durban several times, starting from 2018.





“In 2022, it was the worst disaster we’ve ever had in the city of Durban. So, we don't know when it is going to happen again.”





Xaba also highlighted a shortage of funds to repair infrastructure after disasters.





“We have to reprioritise the budget to repair damages. Even the money we get from the central government is never enough. In the past assessment, damage was more than R10.5 billion, but the amount of money we requested from central government was R4.5 billion, but we only got R1.5 billion to deal with all the infrastructure damage in the city.





“That is nothing if you take into account that the city has so many people.”





