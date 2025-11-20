Xaba says ‘first in line’ for any lifestyle audit
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba has vowed to be first in
line should mayors and other government employees be required to
undergo lifestyle audits.
Xaba spoke at the anti-fraud and corruption seminar at the Durban International Convention Centre on Thursday.
The meeting aimed to explore strategies to combat graft.
The mayor said the city has suffered significant financial losses as a result of unethical practices, some of which have led to the arrest of municipal employees.
Xaba believes the war against corruption will be won if lifestyle audits are made compulsory for officials.
But he warned that many government officials continue to resist these measures.
“If we start with lifestyle audit, we know you perform. We know you now, we also know you after. We can then compare. The way it is so resisted by government officials is unbelievable. Even when it was said that all the officials in the supply chain management must be taken through the lifestyle audit.
“But I can tell you now, if you go to any of the government institutions and check how many have subjected themselves to that process, you would be disappointed as to the number of people who have come forward.”
