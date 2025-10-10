World Mental Health Day: Toxic workplaces fueling depression in SA

World Mental Health Day is marked every year on October 10 to mobilise efforts to support those experiencing mental health issues around the world.





Head of Healthcare Leadership at Stellenbosch Business School, Professor Renata Schoeman, warned that South Africa is no exception.





She said toxic work environments contribute to one in four working South Africans being diagnosed with depression.





Lost productivity caused by absenteeism due to depression is estimated to cost the economy R19 billion annually.





“Victims of harassment often choose to leave rather than fight a system that feels unresponsive or unsafe. This silence allows perpetrators to remain unchecked, perpetuating cycles of harm. It also creates a dangerous illusion of a healthy culture, preventing leadership from addressing systemic problems before they escalate into crises,” she said.





In South Africa, over 25% of employees quit their jobs in the past year due to conflicts with their managers, including bullying and harassment.





A survey says that almost 60% of employees who have experienced or witnessed harassment or misconduct at work don’t report it.

“Harassment isn’t just a workplace issue – it’s a public health concern,” Schoeman said.





Employers are legally required to prevent and act against harassment and discrimination, under the Employment Equity Act and the Code of Good Practice on the Prevention and Elimination of Harassment in the Workplace.





Prof Schoeman says organisations must create a healthy workplace that requires a multi-faceted and continuous effort, moving from a reactive to a proactive stance.





She suggested organisations implement safe and clear reporting channels, guarantee robust, fair investigations, and provide flexible work and support.





