World Logic Day with push for sharper thinking

The South African Mathematics Foundation is using the occasion to promote national maths competitions, aimed at developing problem-solving and decision-making.









World Logic Day is shining a spotlight on the role of clear thinking and how learners tackle challenges at school and beyond.





The South African Mathematics Foundation says logic helps pupils analyse information, solve problems step by step, and make sound decisions.





The non-profit group says these skills also build confidence, giving young people a stronger foundation for learning and life.





The foundation’s maths competitions target both primary and high-school learners, offering structured opportunities to test and grow problem-solving abilities, while helping schools strengthen their maths culture.





It says participation continues to rise, with thousands of learners from across the country and other African countries taking part last year.





