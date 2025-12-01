World Aids Day: SA 'must own' its HIV response to ensure progress

Six million of them are on life-saving treatment.

World Aids Day is being commemorated on Monday under the theme ‘Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response’.

The Health Department’s Foster Mohale says more than three million people living with HIV in South Africa are virally suppressed, which means their risk of transmitting the virus is extremely low.

He says initiatives like the recently launched ‘1.1 Million Close the Gap HIV Treatment Campaign’ have helped accelerate the HIV response.

“The country has also launched the national rollout of six multi-month dispensing programmes. To enable all stable and eligible HIV patients to receive a six-month supply of antiretroviral medication, meaning they will only be required to visit a clinic only twice a year.”

Meanwhile, a local AIDS Centre says they have been feeling the pinch from funding cuts by the US.

Hillcrest AIDS Centre CEO Candice Moolman says South Africa must own its HIV response to avoid undoing progress made.

She says the centre will commemorate the day by holding a candlelight ceremony.

“Today we are lighting 94 candles, 94 lives lost to late-stage Aids and or cancer since last year's World Aids Day. So, it's a stark reminder. Our work is not done yet, and there are a lot of issues in communities that need to be infused with hope, healthcare, and services that are contextual and can meet the needs for families to live well and healthy.”

In 2024, around 630,000 people died from HIV‑related causes.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council, will lead the national commemoration day in Limpopo.