Four in 10 workers gamble to cover expenses amid rising financial stress

More and more South Africans are gambling to top up their salaries to cover expenses.





That is according to Old Mutual, whose corporate unit has shared the insights. According to the survey, around about 40 per cent of working South Africans now gamble regularly.





The group says many workers are turning to betting to cover monthly financial shortfalls and pay off debt.





It has warned that this sharp rise in gambling is one of the clear signs of growing financial stress in South Africa's workforce.





Calls for employer support and targeted financial guidance





Old Mutual Corporate's Keri-Lee Edmond says it's no longer an individual challenge, but a workforce-wide issue that employers need to factor in, in their support for their employees.





"What we are seeing is a society under strain. Short-term relief is consistently winning over long-term security because many employees simply do not have the financial reserves they need to cope. This is no longer an individual challenge. It is a workforce-wide issue that employers need to factor into how they support their people.”





"Employees need support that helps them manage immediate financial pressure while also building long-term stability. Employers can make a meaningful difference by offering responsible benefit flexibility, alongside timely and targeted financial guidance that helps employees make confident decisions at key moments.”





New draft gambling regulations





The survey comes amid a boom in South Africa's online gambling industry.





ALSO READ: Parliament debates SA’s 'gambling addiction crisis'





Earlier this year, the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation made submissions to the Department of Trade and Industry for tighter regulation.





The department is currently drafting new rules as the government seeks to close legislative gaps.





