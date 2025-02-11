Workers ‘frustrated’ by water outages at Durban hospital

On Monday, the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers picketed outside the hospital in Umlazi, following weeks of no water.





According to the organisation's Abedngeo Nkosi, it's made it difficult for employees to work.





"We were alerted by our members that for the last two weeks there has been no water in the facility, and it made it difficult for them to operate optimally and to ensure that they render the service that is expected of them to the public or patients that are admitted that hospital. They are frustrated."





Nkosi says they've written to the hospital management and KZN Health to intervene urgently.





"It is not only the workers who are affected, patients are also affected. The hospital is a sensitive institution, you ought to adhere to the hygienic requirements set by the National Health Standards. If there is no [running] water and the water tanks are running dry, how can you expect the facility to function?"





KZN MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane is expected to visit the hospital on Tuesday.





