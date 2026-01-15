Woman’s body recovered amid continuous heavy rain in Mpumlanga, Limpopo

It is alleged that the woman was swept away by rising water in White River while attempting to cross a stream in the Msholozi area.

High-level weather warnings have been issued for both Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Torrential downpours began over the weekend, and severe flooding is now being reported.

Tourists have also been evacuated from parts of the Kruger National Park after flooding affected several areas in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

SANParks authorities say the precautionary evacuation was carried out swiftly and that the situation is now under control.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has confirmed that no loss of life has been reported inside the park.

“The Minister of Tourism is expressing her solidarity with the tourists who have been affected by the flooding in the Kruger National Park, which has resulted in the precautionary evacuation of visitors from affected areas, as well as the camps which have now been closed,” said the department’s spokesperson, Aldrin Sampear.

“We recognise that the situation has been distressing for tourists whose travel plans have been disrupted, and we want to thank them for their cooperation, patience and understanding during the evacuation process.”