Woman shot dead at PMB home

The 21-year-old was shot dead in Sobantu on Monday night.





It is understood that she and her mother were ambushed.





The SAPS says the motive of the killing is unknown.





Meanwhile, over half a million rand's worth of counterfeit cigarettes have been seized in Impendle, west of Pietermaritzburg.





Officials made the find during a roadblock on the R617.





More than 200 vehicles were inspected. Officials say two were carrying illicit goods.





A Lesotho national was arrested.





KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC, Siboniso Duma has reiterated the province’s zero-tolerance for cross-border crime, counterfeit goods, and livestock theft.





