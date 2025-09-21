Woman killed, toddler critical after PMB crash
Updated | By Newswatch
It's understood the driver of a car lost control and veered off the road on Table Mountain Road on Saturday night.
KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service spokesperson Craig says paramedics began life-saving interventions on a 3-year-old who was required urgent medical attention.
“Two adults at the scene suffered minor injuries and received appropriate medical care from emergency responders. Despite the rapid response from emergency services, one female occupant had already succumbed to fatal injuries sustained in the collision.
“The woman was declared deceased at the scene before paramedics could provide intervention. Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that led to the vehicle leaving the roadway.
“The injured patients were transported to appropriate medical facilities for continued care, with the 3-year-old receiving priority treatment for serious injuries.”
