Woman killed in fiery M4 crash in Umhlanga

It’s not yet known what led to the accident on the M4 Ruth First Highway near the M41 off-ramp.





Gareth Naidoo of KZN VIP Medics says emergency crews found the car engulfed in flames in the early hours of Wednesday.





He says a man and a woman were trapped inside the burning vehicle.





" They managed to free one of the entrapped occupants, but sadly could not reach the second occupant. The fire department arrived on scene and managed to extinguish the blaze, but it was too late.





"The victim showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on scene. The other occupant was freed and stabilised on scene before being transported to a nearby medical facility."





