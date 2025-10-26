Woman killed in Durban crash
Updated | By Newswatch
Emergency services say a head-on collision between two cars occurred on Hans Detman Highway and Wiltshire Road on Sunday morning.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, says one of the drivers was found entrapped in their vehicle and in a critical condition.
“Immediately the eThekwini’s Fire Department was dispatched to assist at the scene whilst Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise the lady in the vehicle.
“Unfortunately, whilst trying to cut the patient free the female believed to be in her fifties went into a state of cardiac arrest. Despite all attempts to save her the patient was declared deceased on the scene.
“The second driver a male in his forties had sustained moderate injuries and once stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics was transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required.
“At this stage the events leading up to the fatal crash is unknown however SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further.”
