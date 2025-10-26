Woman killed in Durban crash

Emergency services say a head-on collision between two cars occurred on Hans Detman Highway and Wiltshire Road on Sunday morning.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, says one of the drivers was found entrapped in their vehicle and in a critical condition.

“Immediately the eThekwini’s Fire Department was dispatched to assist at the scene whilst Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise the lady in the vehicle.

“Unfortunately, whilst trying to cut the patient free the female believed to be in her fifties went into a state of cardiac arrest. Despite all attempts to save her the patient was declared deceased on the scene.