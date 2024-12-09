Woman critical after crash in Ballito parking lot
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a car in the parking lot of a mall in Ballito.
IPSS Medical Rescue says she has suffered critical injuries.
It says medics worked to stabilise her and placed her on a ventilator while waiting for a chopper to airlift her to a medical facility.
The circumstances that led to the crash are not known at this stage.
