 Woman critical after crash in Ballito parking lot
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a car in the parking lot of a mall in Ballito.

IPSS Medical Rescue

IPSS Medical Rescue says she has suffered critical injuries.


It says medics worked to stabilise her and placed her on a ventilator while waiting for a chopper to airlift her to a medical facility.


The circumstances that led to the crash are not known at this stage.

