Woman bust while attempting to kidnap KZN boy
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
A 45-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of kidnapping.
A 45-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of kidnapping.
The case follows the disappearance of an eight-year-old boy who went missing on Tuesday while fishing at the Umdloti River in KwaDukuza.
Police say the child was fishing with a family friend when he was allegedly lured away by the suspect with a cold drink.
First responders from Reaction Unit South Africa say the family friend went to report the incident.
ALSO READ: Man shot dead during suspected KwaMashu hijacking
https://www.ecr.co.za/news/news/man-shot-dead-during-suspected-kwamashu-hijacking/
RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram says the man reported that a woman who was collecting bottles and scrap metal walked away with the child when he became distracted.
"Officers searched the entire area and eventually located the woman near the sugarcane plantation. She was placed under arrest, and the child was found near a field moments later."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago