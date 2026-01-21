Woman bust while attempting to kidnap KZN boy

The case follows the disappearance of an eight-year-old boy who went missing on Tuesday while fishing at the Umdloti River in KwaDukuza.





Police say the child was fishing with a family friend when he was allegedly lured away by the suspect with a cold drink.





First responders from Reaction Unit South Africa say the family friend went to report the incident.





RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram says the man reported that a woman who was collecting bottles and scrap metal walked away with the child when he became distracted.





"Officers searched the entire area and eventually located the woman near the sugarcane plantation. She was placed under arrest, and the child was found near a field moments later."





