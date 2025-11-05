Wolvaardt: World Cup support shows how much women's game has grown

The national team walked away with silver medals after they lost by 52 runs in Mumbai.

The cricketers received a rousing welcome from supporters at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

During a media briefing, Wolvaardt said it was heartwarming to see just how many people had been watching and sharing videos of their matches.

She says the overwhelming support proves how much the women's game has grown in South Africa.

"There were videos of entire schools supporting us having dress-days in their Proteas clothes. I think stuff like that wouldn't have happened eight [or] ten years ago in the women's game.





READ: Proteas Women make history despite losing final

"I saw a picture on Twitter [now X] as well of the World Cup final in 2013 in India and it was almost an empty stadium. A couple of nights ago we played in front of 45,000 people, a sold-out stadium.

"So, it's actually amazing to see how far the women's game has come. You can really, visibly see the progress and I think us making [it through to the] finals just inspires so many young girls at schools, and boys as well to take up the sport [and] to see what's possible as a professional female athlete in the country. So it's very awesome."

After scoring 571 runs in the tournament, Wolvaardt has is now the number one ranked batter in the International Cricket Council Women’s ODI rankings.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)