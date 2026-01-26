Witness details call from ‘upset’ Mchunu at Madlanga Commission

Anthony Gopaul, who is also the Acting Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection in KZN, was the first to testify at the proceedings, which resumed in Pretoria on Monday morning.





The commission is probing KZN police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims that Mchunu tried to disband the Political Killings Task team after they began investigating a powerful Gauteng drug cartel.





During Mkhwanazi's testimony, he told the commission that Mchunu was angered when the team took over an investigation into the murder of ANC councillor Phendukani Mabhida in Mandeni.





It was after Mchunu issued the team's disbandment letter.





On Monday, Gopaul said Mchunu called him about the case in February 2025.





“When we started the conversation, I did brief the minister, and I told the minister what had transpired in the incident of the murder of Councillor Mabhida.





”After giving that particular feedback of what has transpired and how the murder was undertaken, I then said to the minister that I am not investigating the murder and that the murder was being investigated by the Political Killings Task Team.”





Gopaul said the minister questioned why the specialised task team was handling the case, suggesting that local police stations could manage the investigation.





Gopaul told the commission that he found the minister's call inappropriate.





He said that, based on his 35 years of experience in the police, this type of communication should have been handled by the provincial police commissioner.