Witness details attempted burning in Phoenix murder trial

State witness Nkosikhona Madlala continued his testimony inthe Durban High Court on Thursday.





He survived the attack outside Tees Tavern in Phoenix, but his friend, Njabulo Dlamini, succumbed to his severe injuries at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.





On Wednesday, Madlala told the court how he and his friends were blocked in and dragged out of their minibus as they were about to pull out of Tees Tavern in Phoenix, where they had gone to buy cocaine in July 2021.





He said they were then mobbed and assaulted by a group of about 40 people.





The trial heard when Madlala and his other mate, Sandile Sambo, tried to flee, they were caught and beaten up again for a lengthy period.





Their minibus was also set alight.





As he picked up his testimony on Thursday, Madlala told the court that he clearly remembers accused number three, Tyreece Govender, assaulting him up the most, using a golf club and a stick.





The 27-year-old said he also recalled at one point seeing their friend, Dlamini, being dragged towards them from the side of the tavern, already unconscious and with blood gushing from his head and back.





Madlala said three pallets were then stacked over him, Sambo, and Dlamini, and a liquid Madlala believes was petrol, poured over them.







He continued, telling the court he heard someone shout, “Burn them!” and another person allegedly lit matches three times, but the wind kept blowing the flame out.





He said that is when police arrived and called an ambulance that rushed them to the hospital.







The trial heard that not long after they arrived at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, Dlamini, who was placed on a bed near the entrance, gasped for air three times before going still.







Madlala said that is when he realised his friend had died.

The trial continues.





