Window for public comments on NERSA error to close

South Africans have until the end of Wednesday to comment on a proposed Eskom electricity tariff increase.

It comes after the national energy regulator, NERSA, admitted to a calculation error that left the utility with a shortfall of about R76 billion.

To make up for this, consumers could face a 10 percent hike in electricity prices.

READ: Public comment open on proposed Eskom tariff hike

UCT Professor of Electrical Engineering Trevor Gaunt says Eskom remains heavily dependent on government support and debt relief.

However, these bailouts do not address Eskom’s long-term funding challenges.

Gaunt warns that electricity prices are likely to continue rising, as Eskom cannot operate at a loss without clear government policy and sustainable funding.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)