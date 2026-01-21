Window for public comments on NERSA error to close
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
A miscalculation is now threatening consumers’ pockets.
South Africans have until the end of Wednesday to comment on a proposed Eskom electricity tariff increase.
It comes after the national energy regulator, NERSA, admitted to a calculation error that left the utility with a shortfall of about R76 billion.
To make up for this, consumers could face a 10 percent hike in electricity prices.
UCT Professor of Electrical Engineering Trevor Gaunt says Eskom remains heavily dependent on government support and debt relief.
However, these bailouts do not address Eskom’s long-term funding challenges.
Gaunt warns that electricity prices are likely to continue rising, as Eskom cannot operate at a loss without clear government policy and sustainable funding.
