Will big tech’s funding deals bring real change for SA media?

Platforms like TikTok, X and Facebook have been accused of anti-trust practices that limit local media’s ability to distribute and earn from their content.





The Competition Commission found that Google search results favoured international outlets.





It had recommended that Google pay up to 27 million dollars a year for five years.





However, Google instead agreed to a lower once-off funding package of R688 million.





And Google South Africa says it's implementing targeted investments of funding, products, and training to support a resilient and innovative news industry.





Tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck said the funding can help local publishers catch up technologically, especially with AI tools that smaller newsrooms can’t afford.





" A big question, however, revolves around who will actually benefit. Is it just the big players or will little guys like us, for example, will also benefit?





"The real test though, is whether the support is followed by structural change. So in one way, it buys goodwill for the platforms because they know regulation is coming and they want that goodwill. But on the other hand, will we see fair revenue models and algorithmic transparency?"





ALSO READ: Electricity, water prices surge above inflation: Competition Commission





But he warned that algorithm changes must come with transparency and publishers should track whether their visibility actually improves.





" It's completely feasible because the ranking systems are always being adjusted. And in fact, if you are a Google creator, every now and then, you get informed that the ranking system has changed.





“And if you follow the experts on search engine optimisation, you are constantly exploring the systems and advising readers on them. You also find that there's a constant shift, which means that anytime they want to, the owners of these systems can remove bias."





The Competition Commission says other tech companies like Meta, TikTok and YouTube have put other measures on the table, like modifying their algorithm to support South African news content and offering training on better monetising content.





X is so far not playing ball.





"This could set a precedent once one platform is forced to comply, it becomes harder for others to claim or expect exemptions. And we could see tougher enforcement on issues like revenue share, and local content visibility,” Goldstuck said.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)