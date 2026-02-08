Wiandre Pretorius was person of interest in Witness D murder - Police





Pretorius allegedly took his own life at a filling station in Brakpan on Saturday night.





A video of the incident is circulating on social media.





National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says the 41-year-old got into an argument with his fiancé before pulling the trigger.





" We are still investigating what they could have been arguing about. Our detectives were on the ground. They did engage with her. They took a statement together with the friend that they were with last night."





The apparent suicide comes days before an attempt on Pretiorius' life outside his Boksburg home on Thursday.





The former police reservist was implicated by Witness D at the Commission in relation to the murder of Ekurhuleni man Emmanuel Mbense in 2022.





Witness D was shot dead outside his home Brakpan home in December.





" Pretorius was a person of interest in the murder of Witness D. He was actually the first person of interest that we took in for questioning. We had seized his firearms as well as cell phones that are still in police custody for further investigation. That investigation is still ongoing and is at an advanced stage,” says Mathe.





