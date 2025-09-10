WHO South Africa concerned over growing anti-vaccine sentiment

They say it's led to an increase in outbreaks of diseases that can be prevented by jabs.





Officials from the World Health Organisation's South Africa office held a webinar on Tuesday on the Continuity of Essential Health Services in Emergencies.





Officials say the anti-vax sentiment began to emerge during the COVID 19 pandemic - and is now taking hold with the Mpox outbreak.





ALSO READ: Two new Mpox cases detected in South Africa





They say the hesitancy is also spilling over to childhood vaccination.





" Vaccines do not save lives until they are accepted and delivered into the communities," says WHO's Mmabangiseni Terence Magoro.





"So, it is important that we therefore face this challenge, that we have the vaccine hesitancy in context. We know that during the COVID-19 outbreak there was a general lack of trust and we had a lot of myths that were flying around - that in a way reversed a lot of gains.





ALSO READ: WHO maintains mpox alert amid West Africa surge





"Mpox in itself also bring similar challenges, but, we know that with this challenge, there are also opportunities that we can take."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)