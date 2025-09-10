WHO South Africa concerned over growing anti-vaccine sentiment
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
World health officials have raised concerns over a surge in anti-vaccine sentiment in South Africa.
They say it's led to an increase in outbreaks of diseases that can be prevented by jabs.
Officials from the World Health Organisation's South Africa office held a webinar on Tuesday on the Continuity of Essential Health Services in Emergencies.
Officials say the anti-vax sentiment began to emerge during the COVID 19 pandemic - and is now taking hold with the Mpox outbreak.
They say the hesitancy is also spilling over to childhood vaccination.
" Vaccines do not save lives until they are accepted and delivered into the communities," says WHO's Mmabangiseni Terence Magoro.
"So, it is important that we therefore face this challenge, that we have the vaccine hesitancy in context. We know that during the COVID-19 outbreak there was a general lack of trust and we had a lot of myths that were flying around - that in a way reversed a lot of gains.
"Mpox in itself also bring similar challenges, but, we know that with this challenge, there are also opportunities that we can take."
