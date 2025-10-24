White House's East Wing demolished for Trump ballroom: satellite images

A gray and brown patch of rubble can now be seen in the area that used to be occupied by the iconic building, according to the images shared with AFP by Planet Labs PBC and dated Thursday.

Satellite photos taken just under a month earlier show the wing that housed the offices of the US first lady intact.

The complete destruction of part of one of the world's most famous landmarks is a far more extensive demolition than previously announced by Trump -- and happened virtually without warning.

When he unveiled his plans in July, Trump said that the 90,000-square foot ballroom "won't interfere with the current building" and said it would be "near it but not touching it."

But after work started this week, Trump said Wednesday that he had decided after consulting architects that "really knocking it down" was preferable to a partial demolition.