WhatsApp crime groups ‘spreading misinformation', 'fuelling fear’ in KZN

Community Monitoring Service says many crime-watch groups are blurring the line between verified threats and assumptions, allowing rumours to spread faster than facts.





The company's Alicia Olivier says labelling ordinary behaviour as suspicious amplifies fear instead of preventing crime.





The Community Policing Forum in Chatsworth says the problem isn't new.





Chairperson Brandon Pillay says that during the 2021 unrest, WhatsApp groups created further chaos by sharing unverified, emotionally charged messages.





He has urged group administrators to enforce stricter rules and ensure information is verified before it is posted.





"In many instances, these groups are now being misused to circulate unverified information, rumours, and at times, emotionally charged messages. The worst thing is having to see loved ones who have passed on floating on social media before family even sees it. And this is creating unnecessary fear, panic and anxiety within our communities."





Inanda CPF chairperson Mbongeni Phewa shared the same sentiments saying false claims recently circulated about a violent incident that was incorrectly said to have happened in Inanda.





He says the misinformation caused confusion and forced community leaders to step in.





