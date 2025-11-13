 Wettest October in three decades over parts of SA
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Wettest October in three decades over parts of SA

Updated | By Bulletin and Newswatch

The South African Weather Service says parts of the country experienced one of the wettest Octobers in over three decades, with several areas receiving well above-average rainfall.

Heavy Rainfall
iStock/Evgen_Prozhyrko

Meteorologist Andre Fourie says some stations recorded more than four times their typical October totals.


He says that, although some regions experienced below-normal rainfall, localised extremes highlight significant variability across the country during the start of the summer rainy season.


"October marks the start of the rainy season for South Africa's summer rainfall regions, and this year the month brought above-normal rainfall to several areas. In fact, for some locations, October 2025 ranked among the wettest in recent history.


ALSO READ: Another Queensburgh toxic fire ignites causing health concerns


"Several measuring stations recorded rainfall totals that far exceed their long-term averages, with some reporting more than four times their average October rainfall. While a large part of the country experienced below normal rainfall, within that area, there were still some stations that had their wettest October over the last 31 years.


"The outlook for the remainder of the summer season is for enhanced probabilities for above-normal rainfall through the bulk of the central and eastern parts of the country. With that, many places can also expect to experience below normal daytime temperatures."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Weather South Africa SAWS Rainfall
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.