Wettest October in three decades over parts of SA

Meteorologist Andre Fourie says some stations recorded more than four times their typical October totals.





He says that, although some regions experienced below-normal rainfall, localised extremes highlight significant variability across the country during the start of the summer rainy season.





"October marks the start of the rainy season for South Africa's summer rainfall regions, and this year the month brought above-normal rainfall to several areas. In fact, for some locations, October 2025 ranked among the wettest in recent history.





"Several measuring stations recorded rainfall totals that far exceed their long-term averages, with some reporting more than four times their average October rainfall. While a large part of the country experienced below normal rainfall, within that area, there were still some stations that had their wettest October over the last 31 years.





"The outlook for the remainder of the summer season is for enhanced probabilities for above-normal rainfall through the bulk of the central and eastern parts of the country. With that, many places can also expect to experience below normal daytime temperatures."