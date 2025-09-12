Wet weekend ahead for KZN, SAWS warns of more weather warnings

The South African Weather Service issued a warning that will cover most of the province on Saturday.





Forecaster Thandiwe Gumede says partly cloudy conditions are expected to continue on Friday, with rain expected over most parts of the province.





Gumede says while cloudy conditions are expected to continue tomorrow, it will also be warmer.





She says there's a 60 per cent chance of rain and thundershowers over KZN, with a 30 percent chance in the northern areas.





" There is also an alert for severe thunderstorms. The severe thunderstorms may be accompanied by excessive lightning, hail, strong damaging winds, as well as heavy downpours that might lead to localized flooding.





"The alert that we have is for most parts of KZN except the extreme northern parts of KZN, and that is a yellow level two alert."





Gumede says partly cloudy conditions will persist on Sunday.





"There are still some chances of rain. A 30% chance can be expected over KZN with a 60% chance only expected over the northern parts of KZN for Sunday. There is a very slight chance of some severe thunderstorms over northern KZN, but that alert has not been issued out as yet."





