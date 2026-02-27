Wet ’n Wild closure puts damper on weekend plans

A pipe burst flooded one of the plant rooms.

eThekwini municipality says critical filtration and electrical systems were affected, prompting the closure.

The City says repairs and technical assessments are already underway.

"As water quality and guest safety remain the theme park’s highest priorities, Wet ’n Wild operations have been suspended while repairs and the necessary technical assessments are underway."

The park is expected to reopen in about four days, depending on inspections.

All other attractions at uShaka Marine remain open for visitors.

"Further updates will be communicated should there be any changes.

“uShaka Marine World apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the patience and understanding of visitors as work continues to safely restore operations."





