Wet, cold Tuesday for KZN as SAWS issues warning
Updated | By Newswatch
On Tuesday, the South African Weather Service issued a level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over most parts of KZN.
These are likely to result in heavy downpours, damaging winds, and hail, causing localised flooding - as well as damage to infrastructure and settlements.
"Severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours, damaging winds, and large amounts of small hail leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads and bridges, damage to infrastructure and settlements are expected over most parts of KZN today except in the north-east," SAWS said in a statement.
Kwazulu Natal Today 's Weather overview: 17.9.2024 pic.twitter.com/D0ckuZLO7V— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 17, 2024
Impact-Based Warnings for today: Tuesday, 17 September 2024#saws#southafrican#WeatherUpdate#weatheroutlook#southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/Fm8VLuao7H— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 17, 2024
Weather outlook for today: Tuesday, 17 September 2024#saws#southafrican#WeatherUpdate#weatheroutlook#southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/Y9Xj1LYRtw— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 17, 2024
