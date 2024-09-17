 Wet, cold Tuesday for KZN as SAWS issues warning
Wet, cold Tuesday for KZN as SAWS issues warning

Updated | By Newswatch

On Tuesday, the South African Weather Service issued a level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over most parts of KZN. 

heavy rainfall generic image
Pixabay

 

These are likely to result in heavy downpours, damaging winds, and hail, causing localised flooding - as well as damage to infrastructure and settlements. 

 

"Severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours, damaging winds, and large amounts of small hail leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads and bridges, damage to infrastructure and settlements are expected over most parts of KZN today except in the north-east," SAWS said in a statement. 

