Wet, cold Tuesday for KZN as SAWS issues warning

"Severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours, damaging winds, and large amounts of small hail leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads and bridges, damage to infrastructure and settlements are expected over most parts of KZN today except in the north-east," SAWS said in a statement.