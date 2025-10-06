Westville pub shooting case postponed
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The bail application of a Durban man accused of killing his wife in Westville has been postponed to Wednesday.
The accused, 67-year-old Nicolas le Roux, appeared briefly at the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Monday.
He's facing charges including premeditated murder.
Le Roux sat in the dock, dressed in a blue plaid shirt, after missing his scheduled appearance last week.
At one point, he turned around and spotted some friends, smiling and blowing kisses their way before facing forward again.
He is accused of shooting dead his wife, Taryn, at a Westville pub last month.
Last week, his Legal Aid attorney withdrew from the case, saying Le Roux didn’t qualify for assistance and would need to hire a private lawyer.
But the court heard on Monday that he is still without an attorney.
Le Roux told the court he’s a contract worker, and that when he’s in South Africa, he has no salary coming in.
Magistrate Stan Miloszewski ordered Legal Aid must review his financial position -- and depending on that, as well as the state’s readiness, a bail hearing will proceed.
Meanwhile the state prosecutor told the court more charges may be added.
