Westville pub shooting case postponed again

Nicholas le Roux allegedly shot Taryn le Roux in a Westville pub two months ago.





The case against the 63-year-old former special forces soldier was initially postponed after he was denied a lawyer from Legal Aid.





Le Roux successfully appealed the decision by arguing that he is a contract worker who doesn't earn an income when in South Africa.





ALSO READ: Woman killed in Westville pub shooting





Taryn's nice, Lisa Beresford-Mnyandu, attended proceedings in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.





"As much as it is frustrating that it keeps being postponed, it's okay. There is a bit of positive. Now we have more time to rally up more women.





"So that's what we're trying to do now, to post all over social media and get women to come in support of ending gender-based violence. Come support us and march and wear purple, and bring your sign boards."





