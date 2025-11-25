Westville pub shooting back in court as SA marks 16 Days of Activism

Lisa Beresford-Mnyandu is the niece of Taryn le Roux, who was gunned down at a pub in Westville in September after what investigators say was an argument.





The 63-year-old husband of the Musgrave woman is due back in court on Tuesday for a bail application.





Beresford-Mnyandu says she now understands the weight of the country's GBV crisis.





She's been speaking as the 16 Days of Activism campaign against gender-based violence gets underway on Tuesday.





She says the family has drawn up a petition calling for bail to be denied when the hearing gets underway in Pinetown.





" I don't believe personally that he is feeling remorseful. That is what I'm feeling because the one day he did go into court, and he was smiling and waving at his friend, and that obviously didn't sit well with the family."





Beresford-Mnyandu says the family's also been helping support Le Roux's son with his educational and day-to-day needs.





" It's a bit difficult for me to talk for him as I'm sure he is battling. I'm sure he is sad, but I think for now he's just trying to push through and get his exams over and done with, and then he can breathe."





