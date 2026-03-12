 Westville petrol station shootout: Second suspect’s body recovered after fall
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Westville petrol station shootout: Second suspect’s body recovered after fall

Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

Police have recovered the body of a suspect who fell from a cliff while fleeing after a shootout at a Westville petrol station. One suspect was killed in the BMW, while the driver was arrested.

Westville petrol station shootout main image
A suspect, on the run, plunged to his death at a petrol station in Westville, Durban, on Thursday during a police shootout. Image / Gcinokuhle Malinga

A police search and rescue team has recovered the body of a suspect, who fell to his death while trying to flee from officers at a filling station in Westville.


The man is said to have been one of three suspects who were involved in a shootout with officers on Thursday morning.


Officials cleared the crime scene on Harry Gwala Road (formerly Spine Road) by the afternoon.


A white BMW believed to belong to the suspects was still parked at the scene with its hazard lights flashing.


The body of one of the suspects, who had been shot and killed inside the vehicle during the exchange of gunfire, had already been taken away.


Rescuers lowered ropes down a 15-metre drop


A few metres away, a team of five search and rescue officials worked to recover the body of the second suspect who had fallen down a steep cliff.


Ropes were anchored to two vehicles and lowered down the roughly 15-metre drop.

Westville shooting 2
Gcinokuhle Malinga

One rescuer was then lowered down the cliff to place the body into a rescue basket. Once secured in a body bag, the official signalled to colleagues above to begin pulling the basket up.


The team shouted instructions to each other on when to pull and when to release the ropes as they slowly lifted the basket to the surface.


After several minutes, the final pull brought the basket safely to the top, where a crowd of onlookers applauded the rescue team.


The body was then loaded into a forensic pathology services van and taken away.

Westville shooting image 2
ALS Paramedics

According to KZN police, the vehicle the three suspects were travelling in had driven past private security officers patrolling the M19.


High-speed chase and shootout


KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda detailed the events leading up to the deadly gas station shooting.


"Reports indicate that a white BMW vehicle with three occupants drove past private security officers who were patrolling the M19 road on Thursday morning. The security guards reportedly followed the vehicle, and the occupants of the BMW vehicle opened fire towards the security guards and a high-speed shootout between the occupants of the BMW and the security guards ended at the fuel station."


ALSO READ: Wentworth school evacuated after suspected gas leak


Netshiunda says they are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.


"Police preliminary investigations revealed that the BMW was fitted with cloned number plates. The driver of the vehicle surrendered and was arrested.”


Two firearms were found inside the car.

Westville petrol station shooting
Gcinokuhle Malinga

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Durban Police Shooting Westville Paramedics
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.