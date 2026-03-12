Westville petrol station shootout: Second suspect’s body recovered after fall

A police search and rescue team has recovered the body of a suspect, who fell to his death while trying to flee from officers at a filling station in Westville.





The man is said to have been one of three suspects who were involved in a shootout with officers on Thursday morning.





Officials cleared the crime scene on Harry Gwala Road (formerly Spine Road) by the afternoon.





A white BMW believed to belong to the suspects was still parked at the scene with its hazard lights flashing.





The body of one of the suspects, who had been shot and killed inside the vehicle during the exchange of gunfire, had already been taken away.





Rescuers lowered ropes down a 15-metre drop





A few metres away, a team of five search and rescue officials worked to recover the body of the second suspect who had fallen down a steep cliff.





Ropes were anchored to two vehicles and lowered down the roughly 15-metre drop.