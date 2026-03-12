Westville petrol station shootout: Second suspect’s body recovered after fall
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Police have recovered the body of a suspect who fell from a cliff while fleeing after a shootout at a Westville petrol station. One suspect was killed in the BMW, while the driver was arrested.
A police search and rescue team has recovered the body of a suspect, who fell to his death while trying to flee from officers at a filling station in Westville.
The man is said to have been one of three suspects who were involved in a shootout with officers on Thursday morning.
Officials cleared the crime scene on Harry Gwala Road (formerly Spine Road) by the afternoon.
A white BMW believed to belong to the suspects was still parked at the scene with its hazard lights flashing.
The body of one of the suspects, who had been shot and killed inside the vehicle during the exchange of gunfire, had already been taken away.
Rescuers lowered ropes down a 15-metre drop
A few metres away, a team of five search and rescue officials worked to recover the body of the second suspect who had fallen down a steep cliff.
Ropes were anchored to two vehicles and lowered down the roughly 15-metre drop.
WATCH: Search and rescue teams have recovered the body of a suspect who fell down a cliff while fleeing police after an alleged shootout in Westville. One suspect was found shot dead in the vehicle, while the driver surrendered. Two firearms were recovered.@Logic_Malinga pic.twitter.com/Ai46tIu7YZ— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) March 12, 2026
One rescuer was then lowered down the cliff to place the body into a rescue basket. Once secured in a body bag, the official signalled to colleagues above to begin pulling the basket up.
The team shouted instructions to each other on when to pull and when to release the ropes as they slowly lifted the basket to the surface.
After several minutes, the final pull brought the basket safely to the top, where a crowd of onlookers applauded the rescue team.
The body was then loaded into a forensic pathology services van and taken away.
According to KZN police, the vehicle the three suspects were travelling in had driven past private security officers patrolling the M19.
High-speed chase and shootout
KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda detailed the events leading up to the deadly gas station shooting.
"Reports indicate that a white BMW vehicle with three occupants drove past private security officers who were patrolling the M19 road on Thursday morning. The security guards reportedly followed the vehicle, and the occupants of the BMW vehicle opened fire towards the security guards and a high-speed shootout between the occupants of the BMW and the security guards ended at the fuel station."
Netshiunda says they are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.
"Police preliminary investigations revealed that the BMW was fitted with cloned number plates. The driver of the vehicle surrendered and was arrested.”
Two firearms were found inside the car.
