Westville pub murder: suspect misses court appearance

Nicholas le Roux was expected to apply for bail in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court today.

It's understood le Roux is being held at Westville Prison. It’s unclear why he wasn’t transported to court for today's proceedings.

But his legal aid attorney told the court that he was withdrawing from the case because Le Roux doesn't qualify for the assistance.

He faces multiple charges, including the premeditated murder of his wife, Taryn and handling a firearm while under the influence of a substance.

The 48-year-old mother was shot dead last month in a Westville pub while having lunch. Police say she and her husband had been arguing moments before the shooting. Le Roux was arrested on the scene.

At his first appearance, the state opposed bail, saying there’s a risk he could flee. Prosecutors told the court he was due to leave for Somalia on the day of the shooting.

They also highlighted his military background, and his work as a contractor in Afghanistan for more than a decade, saying he has no strong ties to South Africa.

The matter has been postponed to Monday.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)