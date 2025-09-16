Westville man behind bars for killing wife in pub

The incident happened on Jan Hofmeyer Road on Monday afternoon.KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the 63-year-old was arrested after his 48-year-old wife was found unresponsive."It is reported that the couple was having drinks when an argument erupted and the suspect shot the victim who was declared dead at the scene.The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage, however domestic violence related matters cannot be ruled out."





Management at Waxy O' Connors Westville, where the shooting took place, says it is devastated by the isolated incident, and is committed to maintaining a safe environment for its customers.



