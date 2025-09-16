Westville man behind bars for killing wife in pub
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
A
Westville man has spent the night behind bars after allegedly shooting and
killing his wife at a popular pub.
A Westville man has spent the night behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing his wife at a popular pub.
The incident happened on Jan Hofmeyer Road on Monday afternoon.
KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the 63-year-old was arrested after his 48-year-old wife was found unresponsive.
"It is reported that the couple was having drinks when an argument erupted and the suspect shot the victim who was declared dead at the scene.
The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage, however domestic violence related matters cannot be ruled out."
READ: JUST IN: Woman killed in Westville pub shooting
KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the 63-year-old was arrested after his 48-year-old wife was found unresponsive.
"It is reported that the couple was having drinks when an argument erupted and the suspect shot the victim who was declared dead at the scene.
The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage, however domestic violence related matters cannot be ruled out."
READ: JUST IN: Woman killed in Westville pub shooting
Management at Waxy O' Connors Westville, where the shooting took place, says it is devastated by the isolated incident, and is committed to maintaining a safe environment for its customers.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Motor Minute: Audi RS 3 Review
The new Audi RS 3 redefines performance and style, combining power with ...Deon G 3 minutes ago
-
Darren, Sky and Carmen just exposed themselves…
What happens in studio stays in studio… unless you’re watching thisEast Coast Breakfast 11 minutes ago