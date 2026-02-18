Westville community reeling after drive-by killing

The 35-year-old man was shot on Tuesday while in his car at the corner of Buckingham Terrace and Menston Road.

Police say the victim had just left a nearby mall and had stopped at a traffic light when another vehicle pulled up alongside him.

Multiple shots were fired at close range with an AK-47 assault rifle.

Local CPF chair Clinton Hill says Westville has described it as an isolated incident.

“It's not good for Westville because it's a safe area, we don't have this level of crime. Once the investigation runs its course, we will know more or less why he was targeted. For me, he's just a family man living in Westville and coming back from the shops or the gym or whatever he was doing there, coming back and he was targeted.”

Police are looking into the motive for the attack while they search for his killers.