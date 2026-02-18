Westville community reeling after drive-by killing
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The Community Policing Forum in Westville says the murder of a motorist in an apparent hit has left the suburb, west of Durban shaken.
The Community Policing Forum in Westville says the murder of a motorist in an apparent hit has left the suburb, west of Durban shaken.
The 35-year-old man was shot on Tuesday while in his car at the corner of Buckingham Terrace and Menston Road.
ALSO READ: Deadly drive-by shooting on R33 near Maritzburg
Police say the victim had just left a nearby mall and had stopped at a traffic light when another vehicle pulled up alongside him.
Multiple shots were fired at close range with an AK-47 assault rifle.
Local CPF chair Clinton Hill says Westville has described it as an isolated incident.
“It's not good for Westville because it's a safe area, we don't have this level of crime. Once the investigation runs its course, we will know more or less why he was targeted. For me, he's just a family man living in Westville and coming back from the shops or the gym or whatever he was doing there, coming back and he was targeted.”
Police are looking into the motive for the attack while they search for his killers.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Durban teen Khulekani Nxumalo chases Premier League dream
The 18-year-old has been invited to trial with Manchester City's Under-2...Danny Guselli 10 hours ago
-
Eight-year driving licence card extension moves closer to decision date
The deadline is drawing closer on a key decision that could change how o...Stacey & J Sbu 10 hours ago