West gang spotted in Bhamshela leaves community fearful

The gang's 22-year-old leader who is being laid to rest on Saturday was gunned down, along with his accomplice, by police in Verulam last week.

It is understood the group has been terrorising communities in Inanda and surrounding areas.

Authorities say they are still searching for other members of the gang.

A resident who requested to remain anonymous spoke to Newswatch about the situation.

"We are always scared because we don't know these people, so we fear that they can come any time and rob us.

"I got wind that some community members who live in the cottages around the area, were robbed of their cell phones with some being injured." She said.





















