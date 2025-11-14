WATCH: Wentworth residents reeling after child killed in shooting

Private security companies responded to reports of gunfire on Hime Street on Friday morning.

Paramedics say one child and an adult were killed.

Seven people were wounded.

Deon Varcoe said he was at a nearby garage when he heard gunshots.

“I was close to the scene. I didn’t really witness what happened, but it was automatic gunfire.”

Varcoe said while there have been shootings all week, Fridayswas especially heinous as a child lost their life.

“It’s very sad. The thing is, when it is automatic gunfire, I don't think that they can control it because it's big guns. They are using heavy-calibre weapons. They are just spraying automatic gunfire randomly, so whoever is in that area is going to get hit.”

Community activist André de Bruin visited the scene and believes the attack is drug related.

He said residents are deeply traumatised.

“I can only imagine the trauma that they are going through. You just see people holding both their hands over their ears; nobody wants to talk. Everybody is looking dazed, I feel for them.”

“I can only imagine the pensioners who are living in there and the young children, and there are also a lot of students who are not writing today. When students don't write, they stay at home. I can only imagine what they are going through.”