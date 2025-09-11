We’ll reach the shores of Gaza, says KZN resident on aid flotilla

The largest civilian maritime mission is on its way after several delays led to its postponement.

The South African delegation, led by Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela, has joined hundreds of activists from more than 40 countries challenging Israel’s humanitarian blockade of the region.

The group set sail from Tunisia on Wednesday.





Reaaz Moola, a businessman from Newcastle in northern KZN, is one of 10 South Africans on the mission.

" It's been a long wait, lots of training, seminars and conferences. I think people are really determined now to attempt to break the siege in Gaza and this is just the beginning of the wave. Where all else has failed, humanity will not. Reaching the shores of Gaza and breaking the siege is the ultimate goal, but if not as it stands this flotilla is already a victory."

Activists claim their flotillas were targeted this week in at least two drone attacks off the coast of Tunis.

Moola told Newswatch that they've prepared themselves for every situation.

" Now, make no mistake, we have been made aware of all the situations that could arise, interception, arrest, attack, but people of Gaza are relying on us. We will not forget them. The people here, the delegations from 44 countries are very, very determined to reach the shores of Gaza."





Israel has dismissed attempts to deliver food and humanitarian supplies to Gaza as a propaganda stunt in support of Hamas.

This week, the European Union warned the campaign could escalate the situation.

The EU has been pushing Israel to allow more aid into Gaza but has so far struggled to exert pressure due to splits within the 27-nation bloc.





