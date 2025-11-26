 Well-known judge, church leader arrested in Pretoria
Well-known judge, church leader arrested in Pretoria

Updated | By Nushera Soodyal

The Hawks have carried out a major takedown operation in Pretoria, arresting four people, including a judge and the leader of a well-known church.   

The group is accused of attempting to influence the outcome of an ongoing succession battle related to the church, a case currently before the High Court in Pretoria. 

Investigators say the judge allegedly accepted gratification from one of the accused in exchange for delivering a favourable ruling.

The Hawks also uncovered what they describe as a broader corruption and money laundering scheme, linking the suspects with a money trail running into the millions.

The four, aged between 32 and 64, are facing charges of corruption and money laundering and will line up in the Pretoria Serious Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

