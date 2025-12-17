Well-known DJ shot dead in Joburg CBD
Updated | By Faith Modise
South African DJ Warrick Stock, widely known as DJ Warras, has been shot and killed outside a building in the Johannesburg CBD.
South African DJ Warrick Stock, widely known as DJ Warras, has been shot and killed outside a building in the Johannesburg CBD.
The incident occurred near the Carlton Center on Tuesday.
According to police, the victim was inside his car when he was approached by three suspects, who opened fire before fleeing.
The 40-year-old victim died at the scene.
Police say the motive for the shooting remains unknown.
Gauteng police spokesperson Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed the news and said a murder investigation is underway.
"No arrests have been made at this stage," Sibeko said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Stop number on 0860010111.
Stock, who had a successful career in both radio and TV, began his career in radio at YFM and later 5FM.
Show's Stories
-
Prabashnee Naidoo takes volleyball from Darnall to the world
"My mission is to bring volleyball to the fore..." - Prabashnee Naidoo.Carol Ofori 36 minutes ago
-
Free things to in Durban this festive season
If you are looking for fun things to do with the kids this holiday that ...Carol Ofori 43 minutes ago