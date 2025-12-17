Well-known DJ shot dead in Joburg CBD

The incident occurred near the Carlton Center on Tuesday.





According to police, the victim was inside his car when he was approached by three suspects, who opened fire before fleeing.





The 40-year-old victim died at the scene.





Police say the motive for the shooting remains unknown.





Gauteng police spokesperson Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed the news and said a murder investigation is underway.





"No arrests have been made at this stage," Sibeko said.





Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Stop number on 0860010111.





Stock, who had a successful career in both radio and TV, began his career in radio at YFM and later 5FM.