Wedge Beach search for teen swimmer continues

Authorities say the 16-year-old was on a school outing when he disappeared while he was swimming on Friday.

Police Search and Rescue teams, assisted by Metro Police, believe he was swept away in the surf zone.

Lifesaving South Africa's Dhaya Sewduth says search crews have been working tirelessly to find him.

"The missing 16-year-old lad apparently went swimming after lifeguard duty hours. Our thoughts go out to the family of the missing lad.

"Once again we emphasise the advisory to bathers to only swim where and when lifesavers are on duty."