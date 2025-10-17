Weather warnings issued for KZN this weekend
Updated | By Newswatch
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued two weather alerts and an advisory for KwaZulu-Natal.
A yellow level 1 warning is in place for damaging winds and waves, which could disrupt activities at small harbours and ports along the coast on Friday and Saturday.
A yellow level 2 storm notice has come through for the western parts on Saturday.
Forecasters say severe thunderstorms are likely to be accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail.
People living in and around low-lying areas and bridges have been urged to exercise caution.
Then there's an alert for extremely uncomfortable conditions over the extreme north-eastern parts on Saturday, with a warning of possible dwelling and veld fires expected in places in the west.
