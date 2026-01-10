Weather alert: KZN warned to brace for severe weather conditions

It has issued two alerts for the area.





A Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms is in place for Saturday and Sunday.





SAWS has also issued an Orange Level 5 for the region on Sunday, warning that the storms could bring heavy downpours and strong winds.





Forecaster Ayanda Nsele says the conditions pose various threats and risks.





" [There could be]flooding of roads and bridges, as well as formal and informal settlements, danger to life due to fast-flowing water streams - things such as drownings and travel disruptions, route obstructions and accidents on the roads, as well as lightning resulting in fire incidents."





