Weather alert: KZN warned to brace for severe weather conditions
Updated | By Simphiwe Gumede
The South African Weather Service has warned of the possibility of severe weather in the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday and Sunday.
The South African Weather Service has warned of the possibility of severe weather in the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday and Sunday.
It has issued two alerts for the area.
A Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms is in place for Saturday and Sunday.
SAWS has also issued an Orange Level 5 for the region on Sunday, warning that the storms could bring heavy downpours and strong winds.
ALSO READ: Heavy N3 traffic expected as festive season ends, schools reopen
Forecaster Ayanda Nsele says the conditions pose various threats and risks.
" [There could be]flooding of roads and bridges, as well as formal and informal settlements, danger to life due to fast-flowing water streams - things such as drownings and travel disruptions, route obstructions and accidents on the roads, as well as lightning resulting in fire incidents."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago