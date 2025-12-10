'We expected a Ferrari, but got a Tazz' - Mbalula on failed KZN task team

He says the provincial task team deployed earlier this year has failed to meet expectations.





Briefing the media on the sidelines of the ANC National General Council in Boksburg on Wednesday, he acknowledged that the National Executive Committee (NEC) had hoped the intervention would stabilise the province, but was left disappointed.





The more than 60-member task team, led by Jeff Radebe and Mike Mabuyakhulu, was appointed in February after the demotion of the Siboniso Duma-led Provincial Executive Committee.





This was part of the ANC's strategy to regain support that shifted to the MK Party during the 2024 national elections.





But Mbalula said the structure has not delivered.





"KwaZulu-Natal is a big disappointment in terms of our intervention, and I can assure you, changes are coming. That structure is too big. We’re going to make it leaner and bring in new people. Around February, you will see it.”





He added that the team had failed to focus on rebuilding the organisation.





"We thought we were deploying a Ferrari, but what we have now is a Tazz. We disbanded the PEC because the ANC was facing an existential crisis, a tsunami. But instead of doing the work, they’re fighting over who must lead.”





Mbalula said the ANC will introduce a new intervention early next year, with emphasis on rebuilding “root and branch”.





"People obsessed with leadership positions will be removed. We need organisers, not factions.”





He also warned that the ANC is prepared to deploy the National Executive Committee, if necessary, to restore ground support in KZN.





"We can’t complain about other parties. What are we doing to organise ourselves better? If it means deploying the whole cabinet to KZN, we’ll do it. I can assure you, we will be better in KZN.”





