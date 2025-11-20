Waterfall woman hopes to break stigma around mental health disabilities

“There is a lot of stigma that if you are claiming you have a disability the perception is you don't look like it, so you can't be disabled. If you can't fit a particular job description or have trouble fulfilling those duties, then it's because you're lazy.”

Nicola Rodda, from the Waterfall area, says she became aware of the stigma faced by people with mental health disabilities only after she was diagnosed years ago - which led to her being medically boarded.

She says some people still believe in the idea that if you look fine, you must be fine. She has been sharing her journey as South Africa marks National Disability Rights Awareness Month.

“There is a very large sector of the population. One estimate is something like one in eight people has or has had a mental health disorder, and that's before you add something like neurodivergence and before you add people with neurocognitive problems, like for instance, my husband with dementia.”

Rodda has since founded the awareness movement Think ThisAbility.

She was recently selected as a recipient of the Tributes Excellence Awards for women with disabilities.

The annual awards, founded by Valhalla Arts in 2010, aim to raise awareness around and recognise women with disabilities who have made a significant impact in their fields.

Rodda says she was surprised to be recognised in the Mental Health Awareness category.

“Completely overwhelmed. Mr Zulu, who is the force behind all this, called me and said, ‘you're a finalist for this award, you’re our nominee in the mental health category,’ which basically means you've been given this award. He must have thought I dropped the phone because there was this period of absolute silence, and then I started babbling in the excitement.”