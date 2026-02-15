Water supply pressure mounts in eThekwini
Updated | By Simphiwe Gumede
Water supply could come under strain in parts of eThekwini as production challenges continue to affect the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works.
Water supply could come under strain in parts of eThekwini as production challenges continue to affect the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works.
uMngeni uThukela Water says elevated algae levels in raw water sources are impacting operations at the plant.
Spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo says this required more frequent filter cleaning and sludge removal, resulting in higher-than-normal water losses during treatment.
He adds that rising water demand amid ongoing high temperatures has placed additional pressure on the system.
ALSO READ: R400bn needed to fix municipal water infrastructure –Majodina
Affected areas include parts of Umlazi, Chatsworth, Ensimbini and Folweni.
Maphumulo's urging residents to reduce their water consumption while officials work to stabilise production.
" Despite the reduced treatment output, uMngeni Uthukela Water, working with the eThekwini Municipality, is striving to supply water at the required quantities. We are also continually monitoring our treatment operations."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Relive the best moments from East Coast Breakfast this week - 9 to 13 Feb
This week gave us love, law and global headlines, from Spain's social me...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 19 hours ago
-
Stay home: Cyclone Gezani is coming
Valentine’s weekend plans? Forget the shore. Valentine’s weekend plans b...East Coast Breakfast 2 days, 1 hour ago