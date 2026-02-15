Water supply pressure mounts in eThekwini

uMngeni uThukela Water says elevated algae levels in raw water sources are impacting operations at the plant.

Spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo says this required more frequent filter cleaning and sludge removal, resulting in higher-than-normal water losses during treatment.

He adds that rising water demand amid ongoing high temperatures has placed additional pressure on the system.

ALSO READ: R400bn needed to fix municipal water infrastructure –Majodina

Affected areas include parts of Umlazi, Chatsworth, Ensimbini and Folweni.

Maphumulo's urging residents to reduce their water consumption while officials work to stabilise production.

" Despite the reduced treatment output, uMngeni Uthukela Water, working with the eThekwini Municipality, is striving to supply water at the required quantities. We are also continually monitoring our treatment operations."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)